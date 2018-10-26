BRIAN KANTOR: Banks are up to the task of financing a flourishing economy
The hope is always that a recovery in metal prices will lead to a stronger rand, less inflation and lower interest rates to stimulate a recovery in GDP and credit growth
26 October 2018 - 05:05
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.