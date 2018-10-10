MACROECONOMIC STABILISATION
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Beware of the IMF dragons
Help in the form of loans comes with stringent conditions such as severe austerity measures, reforms and privatisation of state assets
10 October 2018 - 05:09
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.