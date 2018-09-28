PRESIDENTIAL LEGACY
JONNY STEINBERG: Trump and Zuma two peas in the same political pod
Both hold the values of constitutional democracy in contempt, both fell into legal trouble, and both carry heavy chips on their shoulders
28 September 2018 - 05:07
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.