SYLVIA MCKEOWN: DNA-altered mosquitoes to fly into the battle against malaria

The government of Burkina Faso has given scientists permission to release 10,000 genetically engineered mosquitoes into the wilds near a town called Bana.

It is one of three African countries working with Target Malaria and international teams of scientists to set the groundwork to eventually release "gene-drive" mosquitoes, which contain a mutation that should reduce the mosquito population. These biohacked mozzies are a bold step in the sub-Saharan battle against malaria.

Malaria is one of the biggest killers on the continent. The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation’s Global Burden of Disease study states that in sub-Saharan Africa malaria is responsible for 19% of child deaths. Children under five make up a staggering 72% of the 719,551 deaths attributed to the disease globally in 2016.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 438,000 people died due to malaria in 2015; but the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation puts its estimate at 720,000.

It is numbers like these that led the WHO to devise its Technical Strategy for Malaria (2016-2030), which sets ambitious goals to reduce malaria case incidents and mortality rates by 90%. It hopes to eliminate malaria in 35 countries by 2030, 10 of them by 2020.

As things stand, malaria infection in Africa has halved and the incidence of clinical disease fell by 40% from 2000 to 2015. This is in part due to the distribution of insecticide- treated bed nets.

A study published in Nature, International Journal of Science by S Bhatt et al, found that the nets were the single most important contributor and were responsible for 68% of the 663-million averted cases. Other contributing factors were artemisinin-based combination therapy, which led to 19% of averted cases, and indoor residual spraying, which accounted for 13%.

"Increasing access to these interventions, and maintaining their effectiveness in the face of insecticide and drug resistance should form a cornerstone of post-2015 control strategies," the study says.

However, according to Jonathan Kayondo, principal investigator of Target Malaria Uganda, even with this level of decline we will not be on course to achieve WHO goals through these means alone.

Instead we are now set for the first genetically engineered animal to be released into the wild in Africa.