SYLVIA McKEOWN: With AI, what you see is not at all what you think you’re getting

He then uploaded the tech for free and it went on to "face swap" numerous celebrities’ faces onto those of porn stars. Two months later easy-to-use apps, such as Fakeapp, started popping up. They would do the swapping for you if you had a reasonably powerful computer.

In August it was unveiled at computer graphics conference Siggraph as technology that has evolved to allow a source actor to be able to control a realistic virtual avatar to create human portrait videos in real time.

Reddit went on to ban the subreddit "/r/deepfakes" due to a violation of its policy — "specifically our violation against involuntary pornography" — but the problem remains.

The craze has found new homes elsewhere on dedicated sites such as mrdeepfakes.com or cfake. According to reviews of the site "the people who provide the smut here have a high-quality set-up and the pictures look so realistic you will find yourself wondering if it’s real or not".

But it’s not just celebrities who have cause to be concerned; almost anyone can become anyone in any moving image. All the artificial intelligence (AI) needs is a host of facial images to use as a starting reference before it builds a 3D rendering of a face that can be "puppeted" to perform realistic facial movements. Thanks to the willingness of the selfie generation to upload countless images on free-to-see social media sites, the fodder is thick.

Tech site Motherboard asked Deepfakes, whose username has now become the catchall term for AI-assisted face swapping, whether he considered the ethical implications of this technology; whether consent, revenge porn and blackmail entered his mind while developing the algorithm. "Every technology can be used with bad motivations. It’s impossible to stop that," said the man who turned people into porn stars without their consent.

He likened it to the technology that recreated Paul Walker’s post-mortem performance in Furious 7. "The main difference is how easy it is to do that by everyone. I don’t think it’s a bad thing for more average people to engage in machine-learning research."