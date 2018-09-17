EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: What will Mmusi Maimane do to settle things in the Western Cape?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The latest Mining Charter will be finalised and debated in parliament this week. Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe says his team has been locked in a room for five days crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s of the charter. This is good news, but what of the MPRDA, which he and Jeff Radebe have had a hard time agreeing on?
Has the DA’s troubles shaken supporters in the Western Cape? And will Mmusi Maimane turn in his parliamentary access card and take up the premier’s chair to calm things down?
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Some words of wisdom from Stephen Koseff on Zebras flying.
"It’s like letting one of our children go, but we’re giving it its own wings to fly."
A much hyped "free concert" in December is said to be very expensive. Well, that’s until the price of data actually falls and the Global Citizen initiative tells us how much they are making from advertisers.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets With the low rainfall and a worrying water situation around the country, what will become of Rhodes Foods?
Cash-strapped Eskom is struggling to get a finance chief.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Do you have a summer body but a winter wardrobe? The City of Joburg will help you out, no problem.
Here's how to revamp a large top👇. #RecycleAndReuse ^LM pic.twitter.com/pqPjbMDN9S— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 17, 2018
The force was with most at Comic Con Africa 2018
