EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Vacancies and place-holder staff in the public sector make society unstable

Unlike real companies, Eskom, Transnet and Denel had procurement committees, notes Peter Bruce. Why? To facilitate graft

13 September 2018 - 11:53 Lebogang Mokoena
Phumla Williams, acting CEO of the Government Communication and Information System. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Phumla Williams, acting CEO of the Government Communication and Information System. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Even the state has no faith in itself. The state pension fund is throwing its lot as far away from the local market as possible. Principal officer Abel Sithole says it is looking for returns uncorrelated to the country’s fortunes.

Transformation in the financial sector is ripe for the picking. According to the latest transformation survey by 27four Investment Managers, of the R5-trillion in assets available for management by the private sector — only R490bn is managed by black firms.

Jacob Zuma’s legacy will make for thrilling viewing in the future. With the Zondo commission barely off the ground, there are already mountains of evidence to get through.

If that was not enough, it seems there is no tender loving care for tender procurements and the committees that manage them.

In the midst of a recession, low business confidence and Bafana Bafana’s poor form in front of goal, a green shoot: Moody’s says it’s not likely to downgrade us.

Not sure when to quit your job? If your boss takes a puff of marijuana in a podcast, commandeers people’s phones and spends way too much time online — then go right ahead.

Jacob Zuma is viewing his tenure through rose-coloured glasses.

In the words of Johnny English, "Like a coiled viper … he strikes."

