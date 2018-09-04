EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Out with the old, in with the old is a dead-end strategy for the ANC

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

"We cannot go back to ANC policies and approaches of 10 or 20 years ago, buying the promise that this time it will be different," writes Ann Bernstein. "The country has changed, the economy is in much worse shape, the world economy is tougher and less forgiving, and SA’s state is far less capable. In this new world, pursuing the same old policies is a recipe for a raw deal, not a new one."