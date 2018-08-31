EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State capture inquiry offers tears and testimony — and, hopefully, restitution
Theresa May is mercilessly mocked for her soft-shoe shuffle — but her hints at post-Brexit trade deals will get a standing ovation
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Donald Trump loves a dollar that is “so strong and so powerful” but hates the weak euro. It’s called having your cake and eating it, Mr President, and you can't.
International consultants Bain interviewed only 33 junior employees over six days before providing advice that destroyed Sars.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
After more than a decade of zero accountability, the only real compensation ordinary South Africans — now saddled with increased taxes, a stagnant economy and obscene unemployment and poverty — can look forward to is that those responsible will pay their dues, writes Natasha Marrian.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s recent dance performances received very poor reviews from her home press.
Theresa May had a go at dancefloor diplomacy on the opening day of her Africa trade trip.
The South African press has also not been gracious about May busting some moves.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
In a curious turn of events, it has emerged that Absa Asset Management refused to co-sign a letter sent by top asset managers to the Resilient property group demanding a proper probe into allegations of misconduct.
The mere fact that Resilient had to restate its interim results to change the accounting status of Siyakha Trusts was reason enough for the head of its audit committee and other directors to resign, argues an asset manager.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Agang SA MP Molapi Plouamma answered deputy president David Mabuza’s question, “I don't know whether I look like a criminal. Do I look like a criminal?” with: “I want to help the deputy president — he looks like a suspect.”
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Naspers’s 31%-owned Tencent’s equity bulls keep facing so many setbacks these days you wonder when its loyal shareholders will cave.
Please sign in or register to comment.