EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: State capture inquiry offers tears and testimony — and, hopefully, restitution

Theresa May is mercilessly mocked for her soft-shoe shuffle — but her hints at post-Brexit trade deals will get a standing ovation

31 August 2018 - 13:10 Robert Laing and Tammy Foyn
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: ALON SKUY
Donald Trump loves a dollar that is “so strong and so powerful” but hates the weak euro. It’s called having your cake and eating it, Mr President, and you can't.

International consultants Bain interviewed only 33 junior employees over six days before providing advice that destroyed Sars.

After more than a decade of zero accountability, the only real compensation ordinary South Africans — now saddled with increased taxes, a stagnant economy and obscene unemployment and poverty — can look forward to is that those responsible will pay their dues, writes Natasha Marrian.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s recent dance performances received very poor reviews from her home press.

Theresa May had a go at dancefloor diplomacy on the opening day of her Africa trade trip.

The South African press has also not been gracious about May busting some moves.

In a curious turn of events, it has emerged that Absa Asset Management refused to co-sign a letter sent by top asset managers to the Resilient property group demanding a proper probe into allegations of misconduct.

The mere fact that Resilient had to restate its interim results to change the accounting status of Siyakha Trusts was reason enough for the head of its audit committee and other directors to resign, argues an asset manager.

Agang SA MP Molapi Plouamma answered deputy president David Mabuza’s question, “I don't know whether I look like a criminal. Do I look like a criminal?” with: “I want to help the deputy president — he looks like a suspect.”

Naspers’s 31%-owned Tencent’s equity bulls keep facing so many setbacks these days you wonder when its loyal shareholders will cave.

