EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Maths 101: Make sure your tech company can crunch the numbers

Eskom will no doubt simply turn to SA’s battling factories and households to fund its employees’ pay increase.
Consumers can thank suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane for the one percentage point increase in VAT to 15%.
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka attempts to unravel what Independent Media proprietor Iqbal Survé is up to with the R4.3bn that the Public Investment Corporation invested in his technology group, Ayo.
On Tuesday, Survé’s newspapers published an opinion piece which, if written by Ayo’s newly appointed chair Wallace Mgoqi as claimed, plagiarises a lot from Business Report’s executive editor Adri Senekal de Wet’s past columns.
Mgoqi, a former chief land claims commissioner and Cape Town city manager, was previously chair of Sekunjalo Investments, the forerunner of Survé’s African Equity Empowerment Investments.
[CARTOON] Power Cuts in DA Metros: https://t.co/bVRUI0ASXM #SollyMsimanga #TshwaneCouncil @africartoons pic.twitter.com/jqe6fqEWXR— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 30, 2018
MTN’s share price crashed 23% and Standard Bank’s share price fell 3.4% on Thursday morning after they confirmed the Nigerian central bank has ordered them to return billions it claims has been taken out of the country illegally.
