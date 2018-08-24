Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Julius Malema the satire becomes Julius Malema the reality

Mcebisi Jonas says Ajay Gupta threatened to kill him if he talked about ministerial offer, and former ANN7 editor says Jacob Zuma named the station and owned 30%

24 August 2018 - 12:59 Robert Laing
Julius Malema. Picture: ALON SKUY​
Julius Malema. Picture: ALON SKUY​

"There’s a group of white right-wingers who are being trained by Jews in Pretoria to be snipers," EFF leader Julius Malema said at a press conference on Thursday.

Mcebisi Jonas says Ajay Gupta threatened to kill him if he ever disclosed the offer to make him finance minister and pay him a R600m.

Among the things disclosed by former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram in his book Indentured — Behind The Scenes At Gupta TV is that former president Jacob Zuma named the station and owned 30% of it.

"This is no land grab; nor is it an assault on the private ownership of property," President Cyril Ramaphosa assured readers of the Financial Times.

"If we continue with policies that are not investor friendly and are totally populist, that will be the end and there’ll be no recovery from it," warns Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

"Quite honestly, until we see how the mining charter and the free carry lands, it’s very hard to invest in exploration in SA," says South32 CEO Graham Kerr.

After years of cutting headcount, Australian miners are struggling to find skilled employees as they ramp up again.

"In Cannington, we are seeing more and more competition for underground people, mine engineers, geotechnical engineers, jumbo operators. The market is becoming much more competitive in that space," South32 CEO Graham Kerr told Reuters.

Read more: Tipping point? Inflation creep at Australia's mines to erode margins

