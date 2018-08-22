Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Millions of rand wasted in Jacob Zuma’s ‘Zumaville’ project

Whether Wall Street’s current bull run is the longest in history depends on how you round your numbers, and the New Yorker reports on ‘the most damaging single hour of a deeply troubled [Trump] presidency’.

22 August 2018 - 13:11 Robert Laing
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

A South African Revenue Service compliance unit built from scratch from 2007 was simply obliterated during the Bain restructuring.

Nearly all the money allocated so far to former president Jacob Zuma’s R2bn "Zumaville" project has disappeared.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Who to believe? US President Donald Trump or "the very tired New Yorker", which called the nearly simultaneous court defeats of Trump’s henchmen Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen "the most damaging single hour of a deeply troubled presidency".

There’s a growing concern among ANC supporters that the party is increasingly being captured by the EFF, without a formal pact in place and without the EFF humbling itself and returning to the ANC fold, writes John Dludlu.

Finding apha

The long and the short of the markets

Eskom’s electricity prices and Transnet’s freight charges make ArcelorMittal SA’s chances of becoming globally competitive slim.

Investing via cheap index trackers is still in its infancy in SA compared to Europe at perhaps 5% of the total industry, and are tiny compared with those in the US, now at about 30% of funds under management.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

Whether Wall Street’s current bull run is the longest in history depends on how you round your numbers. The bull run that died with the Y2K hype was longer, according to Bloomberg’s calculations.

