EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Millions of rand wasted in Jacob Zuma’s ‘Zumaville’ project
Whether Wall Street’s current bull run is the longest in history depends on how you round your numbers, and the New Yorker reports on ‘the most damaging single hour of a deeply troubled [Trump] presidency’.
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
A South African Revenue Service compliance unit built from scratch from 2007 was simply obliterated during the Bain restructuring.
Nearly all the money allocated so far to former president Jacob Zuma’s R2bn "Zumaville" project has disappeared.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Fake News, of which there is soooo much (this time the very tired New Yorker) falsely reported that I was going to take the extraordinary step of denying Intelligence Briefings to President Obama. Never discussed or thought of!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018
Who to believe? US President Donald Trump or "the very tired New Yorker", which called the nearly simultaneous court defeats of Trump’s henchmen Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen "the most damaging single hour of a deeply troubled presidency".
There’s a growing concern among ANC supporters that the party is increasingly being captured by the EFF, without a formal pact in place and without the EFF humbling itself and returning to the ANC fold, writes John Dludlu.
Finding apha
The long and the short of the markets
Eskom’s electricity prices and Transnet’s freight charges make ArcelorMittal SA’s chances of becoming globally competitive slim.
Investing via cheap index trackers is still in its infancy in SA compared to Europe at perhaps 5% of the total industry, and are tiny compared with those in the US, now at about 30% of funds under management.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very visual
Graph of the day
Whether Wall Street’s current bull run is the longest in history depends on how you round your numbers. The bull run that died with the Y2K hype was longer, according to Bloomberg’s calculations.
