EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Vytjie Mentor starts spilling ‘Saxonwold shebeen’ beans

Pravin Gordhan estimates state capture has cost SA at least R100bn, and land policy could bankrupt the Land Bank, one of the few SOEs not a drain on SA

21 August 2018 - 12:39 Robert Laing
Mintails Gold in Krugersdorp. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Mintails Gold in Krugersdorp. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Mines are supposed to set aside funds to pay for environmental rehabilitation at the end of their lives. The problem is, many end up bankrupt, leaving no money to clean the mess they created.

Vytjie Mentor says her invitation to the Guptas’ Saxonwold mansion for a cabinet position job interview came from then president Jacob Zuma’s chief of staff, Lakela Kaunda.

Another week, another expensive inquiry — and this time into allegations of state capture, which public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan estimates has cost SA at least R100bn. At a cost of roughly half our annual health budget, it is not an amount to ignore.

Expropriation of land without compensation could bankrupt the Land Bank, one of the few state-owned enterprises that is not a drain on the country’s finances, and trigger a potential R41bn bailout from the government.

In its results, Transnet admitted there had been "lapses" in "financial discipline" and that overall corporate governance was "inadequate". It said procurement issues had knocked its ability to attract investment.

