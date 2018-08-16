EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: India’s caste system echoes apartheid, says Arundhati Roy
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Will the latest three Transnet executives accused of enabling state capture explain their actions — or join the long list of disciplinary hearing dodgers that includes Brain Molefe, Garry Pita, Anoj Singh, Iqbal Sharma, Linda Mabaso, Stanley Shane and Richard Seleke?
State-owned enterprises Denel and SA Express are surviving hand-to-mouth on payday loans, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan warns.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
"If I rewind to the presidency of Thabo Mbeki, there was a period where we really felt like we were in good hands … you had Tito Mboweni, Trevor Manuel, the triumvirate of the ‘TMs’ … I felt there was a plan. I feel we’ve lost that," one of many black professionals considering emigrating tells Giulietta Talevi.
"India is an overt and covert apartheid society, and always has been," author Arundhati Roy tells Rehana Rossouw.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The rand had another torrid day on Thursday, slumping more than 3% at one point, after Moody’s Investors Service sounded a warning about the country’s finances and Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said he is expecting a weak economy.
Exxaro has almost doubled its interim dividend, declaring a dividend of R5.30 a share, as profits grew on the back of higher coal prices in the first half of the year.
Can you imagine the meltdown we would see if Cabinet salaries weren’t paid on time even once? https://t.co/cAPhGDGElh— Justine Limpitlaw (@JustineLimLaw) August 16, 2018
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The platinum price has fallen under $800/oz, forcing South African producers to close shafts and retrench thousands of miners.
Please sign in or register to comment.