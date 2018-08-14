Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Buybacks done at shareholders bidding

14 August 2018 - 05:01 Michel Pireu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Apple has spent $20.8bn buying back its own stock and so far in 2018 has tripled its share repurchases over the first half of 2017.

S&P 500 companies are on track to return a record $1-trillion via buybacks and dividends to shareholders in 2018.

Why are these companies spending money on buying back their shares rather than on, say, research and development? The official answer is they are doing shareholders’ bidding, returning the "free cash flow" after profitable investment opportunities have been exploited. Unofficially, say critics, their vast stash of stock options gives them an irresistible incentive to do buybacks to boost share prices even if they undermine long-term value.

"The actions disproportionately favour senior management and direct funds away from corporate investment, job creation, or higher worker pay," says Forbes.

Simon Caulkin wrote in The Guardian 10 years ago how those companies that had spent the most on buybacks ahead of the credit crunch were the same companies that afterwards went cap in hand for cash injections. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac spent $10bn on their own stock in the three years to 2007, Bear Stearns $6bn. Merrill Lynch bought back $14bn of its shares in 2006/2007, Lehman $5bn.

"Free cash flow is about as free as a free lunch," wrote Caulkin. "It wasn’t free for the 850 scientists that GlaxoSmithkline made redundant at the time to save a sum dwarfed by the £12bn two-year share buyback programme it launched the year before."

The Observer business editor Ruth Sunderland wrote: "Huge rewards for the few; downsizing, outsourcing, loss of pension and job security for the many, all in the name of the implacable efficiency of the capital markets."

pireum@streetdogs.co.za

STREET DOGS: The human animal

Why you will never be rid of fear or greed
Opinion
4 days ago

STREET DOGS: The key to success

Why it’s important to know what game you’re playing
Opinion
6 days ago

STREET DOGS: Investors rarely spot bear markets at the start

Investors assume long-standing economic and political issues are already ‘in the price’
Opinion
7 days ago

STREET DOGS: Twice a month is enough

From Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? A schedule for how often to feel hopeless about everything
Opinion
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Wall Street Journal warns that ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: It’s time for clarity on land ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Expropriation without ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Nhlanhla Nene landed in a tight spot
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: ANC’s flip-flopping puts economy ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.