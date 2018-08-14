EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mark Minnie, who exposed alleged NP paedophile ring in a new book, found dead

Stories of Note

Mark Minnie‚ the co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, which accuses apartheid strongman Magnus Malan of being in a paedophile ring, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm next to him — very similar to the apparent suicides of Dave Allen and John Wiley, which Minnie found suspicious.

The police do not suspect foul play, according to a spokesperson.