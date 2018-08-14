Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mark Minnie, who exposed alleged NP paedophile ring in a new book, found dead

Gold Fields looks to retrench more than 1,500 employees, and the government is said to need R43bn to fund Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package

14 August 2018 - 13:45 Robert Laing
Mark Minnie. Picture: FACEBOOK
Mark Minnie‚ the co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, which accuses apartheid strongman Magnus Malan of being in a paedophile ring, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm next to him — very similar to the apparent suicides of Dave Allen and John Wiley, which Minnie found suspicious.

The police do not suspect foul play, according to a spokesperson.

Considering how smearing opponents with damaging allegations was a speciality of Magnus Malan, Hans Pienaar considers the The Lost Boys of Bird Island poetic justice.

Who President Cyril Ramaphosa selects as national director of public prosecutions is a key test of whether he sincerely intends running a clean government.

Gold Fields is preparing to lay off up to 1,560 people at its loss-making South Deep mine, marking yet another attempt at restoring the operation, which has absorbed R32bn so far.

The rand weakened to worse than R15.42 to the dollar in the early hours of Monday morning before recovering to about R14 on Tuesday.

According to Business Day sources, the government will need R43bn to fund the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago.

Treasury insists stimulus will be applied with fiscal care

Concerns have been raised over how a financially constrained fiscus will fund projected R43bn stimulus package
Economy
12 hours ago

