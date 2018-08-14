EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Mark Minnie, who exposed alleged NP paedophile ring in a new book, found dead
Gold Fields looks to retrench more than 1,500 employees, and the government is said to need R43bn to fund Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Mark Minnie‚ the co-author of The Lost Boys of Bird Island, which accuses apartheid strongman Magnus Malan of being in a paedophile ring, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm next to him — very similar to the apparent suicides of Dave Allen and John Wiley, which Minnie found suspicious.
The police do not suspect foul play, according to a spokesperson.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Considering how smearing opponents with damaging allegations was a speciality of Magnus Malan, Hans Pienaar considers the The Lost Boys of Bird Island poetic justice.
Who President Cyril Ramaphosa selects as national director of public prosecutions is a key test of whether he sincerely intends running a clean government.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Gold Fields is preparing to lay off up to 1,560 people at its loss-making South Deep mine, marking yet another attempt at restoring the operation, which has absorbed R32bn so far.
The rand weakened to worse than R15.42 to the dollar in the early hours of Monday morning before recovering to about R14 on Tuesday.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Zapiro's cartoon @dailymaverick (2 August 2018) on Economic Stimulus Package @CyrilRamaphosa @MYANC - https://t.co/gkTFgiJ3Ae pic.twitter.com/GaKmku1iBJ— Zapiro (@zapiro) August 3, 2018
According to Business Day sources, the government will need R43bn to fund the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa two weeks ago.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
