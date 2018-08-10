EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sizwe Nxasana couldn’t make NSFAS work, but was it ever meant to work?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Seasoned businessman Sizwe Nxasana could not make the National Student Financial Aid Scheme work. Nor could anyone else since it was never designed to work, according to education experts.
Ownership of the isiZulu word for "let them go" is one of the quarrels between pro-Zuma political parties Mazibuye African Congress and Mazibuye African Forum.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
China’s colossal $1.6-trillion spending spree, which is slated to include an $8bn high-speed railway through Nigeria and a $50bn canal across Nicaragua, would dwarf the Marshall Plan that reconstructed Europe after World War 2.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Steinhoff International’s share price fell 14.5% to R2 on Friday morning on the news that it is being sued for R185bn by shareholders, more than 21 times its R8.7bn market capitalisation.
Bitter shareholders in Tongaat-Hulett overwhelmingly voted against the group’s remuneration policy at an annual general meeting on Wednesday.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
The rand nearly weakened below R14 to the dollar on Friday morning as it fell in tandem with the Turkish lira.
Please sign in or register to comment.