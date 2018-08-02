Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Counting the cost of Ramaphosa’s late-night comms strategy

Changing the Constitution may yet prove to be ‘a catastrophic diminution in investment security’ for SA

02 August 2018 - 14:12 Robert Laing
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to restore the credibility of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is rumoured to have progressed to replacing Shaun Abrahams with former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli.

Ramaphosa is also finalising the departures of senior NPA prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

In an eerie reprise of former president Jacob Zuma’s "night stalker" communication strategy, President Cyril Ramaphosa waited until all the little ones were in bed on Tuesday night before issuing a recorded statement on the ANC’s approach to amending the Constitution to enable land to be appropriated without compensation.

Gareth van Onselen reckons Ramaphosa did the DA a huge favour by interrupting the SABC’s regular TV schedule on Tuesday night.

Peter Bruce disagrees: "We will now all pay the price for a political decision made under political pressure and not out of principle."

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Impala Platinum will cut 13,000 jobs over the next two years as it closes down five mines.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman is more concerned about metal prices than share prices.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

The banking interim results season kicks off next week with Absa on Monday, Nedbank on Tuesday, and Standard Bank on August 16. With credit demand growing just 4% this year, the backdrop is not favourable.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: ANC land decision end of the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The EFF has run out of ideas
Opinion / Food for Thought
3.
Yes, but what does Ramaphosa’s land announcement ...
Opinion
4.
Another stolen election as the tanks roll again
Opinion
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Julius Malema, hate-mongerer ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Ramaphosa's late-night shock - ANC will amend constitution on land
National

EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa’s eye is on voters
Opinion / Editorials

Keep up the fight, Cyril Ramaphosa urges women at march against violence
National

Tom Moyane eyes court bid over SARS probes
National

PETER BRUCE: Why Jacob Zuma will still be in court in his 80s
Politics

ZIMASA MATIWANE: This is Ramaphosa's big Zuma predicament
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.