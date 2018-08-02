EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Counting the cost of Ramaphosa’s late-night comms strategy
Changing the Constitution may yet prove to be ‘a catastrophic diminution in investment security’ for SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to restore the credibility of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is rumoured to have progressed to replacing Shaun Abrahams with former national director of public prosecutions Vusi Pikoli.
Ramaphosa is also finalising the departures of senior NPA prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
In an eerie reprise of former president Jacob Zuma’s "night stalker" communication strategy, President Cyril Ramaphosa waited until all the little ones were in bed on Tuesday night before issuing a recorded statement on the ANC’s approach to amending the Constitution to enable land to be appropriated without compensation.
Gareth van Onselen reckons Ramaphosa did the DA a huge favour by interrupting the SABC’s regular TV schedule on Tuesday night.
In hard electoral terms, this Ramaphosa land insanity is a Godsend for the DA: 1. It has an enemy and a mission again, 2. Will drive up turnout (especially NB for registration), 3. Will win back undecideds and 4. It will allow party to frame the EFF/ANC as joined at the hip.— Gareth van Onselen (@GvanOnselen) August 1, 2018
Peter Bruce disagrees: "We will now all pay the price for a political decision made under political pressure and not out of principle."
Impala Platinum will cut 13,000 jobs over the next two years as it closes down five mines.
From today's @FinancialTimes #FakeNews #EnemyofThePeople #Trump pic.twitter.com/bOybfmj20w— Banx (@Banxcartoons) July 31, 2018
The banking interim results season kicks off next week with Absa on Monday, Nedbank on Tuesday, and Standard Bank on August 16. With credit demand growing just 4% this year, the backdrop is not favourable.
