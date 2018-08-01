EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Julius Malema, hate-mongerer in chief, has been at it for five years now
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The rand fell from less than R13.10 to nearly R13.37 to the dollar following a late night announcement on Tuesday from President Cyril Ramaphosa that the ruling party will attempt to change the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.
According to Naspers’s MultiChoice, the broadcasting regulator’s inquiry into its monopoly of the pay-TV market is misplaced, and it should rather focus on regulating online streaming services such as Netflix.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
The unbearable strain placed on the heads of South African universities has been tragically highlighted by the suicide of A-rated medical scientist Prof Bongani Mayosi, writes Jonathan Jansen.
Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel is using one of the oldest tricks in the politician’s playbook in using "national security" as an excuse to implement protectionist measures.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Pick n Pay’s share price of R74.15 is 49% ahead of the R37 it was trading at in August 2013, just months after Richard Brasher took the helm. Only Spar, which enjoyed a 65.5% surge in its share price over the five years, did better.
A draft Treasury report concluded that if Transnet had bought the locomotives from Mitsui, "they would have paid an amount of R3.8bn, which equates to a saving of R509m".
Zapiro's cartoon @dailymaverick (31 July 2018) on the EFF celebrating its 5-year anniversary @EFFSouthAfrica @FloydShivambu @Julius_S_Male- https://t.co/g9SF57CNGk pic.twitter.com/AsbI5dQugh— Zapiro (@zapiro) August 1, 2018
"It will be interesting to see, come the 2019 election, just how much support the EFF has after five years. You get the sense it isn’t all going to plan, hence the recent flood of hyper-racial sentiment from the party — a vicious circle in which it is constantly forced to up the ante to keep up with all the rage out there," writes Gareth van Onselen.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Apple sales led by the pricey iPhone X pushed quarterly results far beyond Wall Street targets on Tuesday, with subscriptions from App Store, Apple Music and iCloud services bolstering business.
