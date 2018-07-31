EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Introducing Xi Jinping — SA’s new president
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe warned in a tweet that South Africans face power outages due to the utility’s striking staff causing disruptions. Methods used included cutting a conveyor belt at Matla power station in what management believes is an act of sabotage
The Vaal River is turning into an environmental disaster, with an E coli count more than 600 times the safe limit.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
At last count there were 41 journalists in prison in China, but 41 journalists in prison is what some in the ANC and EFF call a good start, writes Tom Eaton.
"SA, even in its perilous state, has what Russia lacks: an independent judiciary able to declare the nuclear deal unlawful, and a democratic system which turfed a sitting president out of office, thus denying Russian president Vladimir Putin the key to our kitty," writes Barney Mthombothi.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
By applying basic investment tests such as profitability and liquidity to the 42 companies listed on AltX, Michel Pireu filtered the list of attractive prospects down to zero.
Investec wants the Competition Commission’s conduct declared "vexatious and unreasonable" by the Competition Tribunal in the forex case against currency traders, accusing it of repeated delays, flip-flopping on issues and flouting procedures.
Did former Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane try to prop up the Gupta family’s New Age newspaper by blacklisting the Mail and Guardian, City Press and the Sunday Times?
For those who have forgotten, here is the gushing endorsement Ngubane gave the Guptas’ TV station ANN7 hours after leaving Eskom.
