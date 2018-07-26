Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The middle-class is revolting, and rightly so

Taxpayers are tired of a dysfunctional and corrupt government, and some are looking the gift horse that are China’s loans in the mouth

26 July 2018 - 12:57 Robert Laing

What evasive manoeuvre will former president Jacob Zuma adopt in his court appearance on Friday?

The story of former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos’s daughter Isabel is a "disheartening tale of an African woman who chose to be an insensitive and insatiable robber baron when she had the opportunity to be a transformer".

All in all, taxpayers are being asked to pay more each year for government failure, wastage and corruption. A more concerted clean-up of government is urgent. A capable state must be reconstructed or taxpayers will continue their not-so-silent revolt.

Be afraid. Be very afraid of the secrecy surrounding the loans to Eskom and Transnet from Chinese state-owned banks, warns Peter Bruce.

Changing its name back to Pepkor does not mean Steinhoff Africa Retail is ditching its scandalous parent, says chair Jayendra Naidoo.

Anglo American will build a new copper mine in Peru for up to $5.3bn after reporting a drop in net debt for the interim period, despite a small dip in attributable profit.

Facebook’s 25% share price crash on Wednesday night made it the first company in history to wipe $150bn off its market cap.

