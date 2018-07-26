EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The middle-class is revolting, and rightly so
Taxpayers are tired of a dysfunctional and corrupt government, and some are looking the gift horse that are China’s loans in the mouth
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
What evasive manoeuvre will former president Jacob Zuma adopt in his court appearance on Friday?
The story of former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos’s daughter Isabel is a "disheartening tale of an African woman who chose to be an insensitive and insatiable robber baron when she had the opportunity to be a transformer".
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
All in all, taxpayers are being asked to pay more each year for government failure, wastage and corruption. A more concerted clean-up of government is urgent. A capable state must be reconstructed or taxpayers will continue their not-so-silent revolt.
Be afraid. Be very afraid of the secrecy surrounding the loans to Eskom and Transnet from Chinese state-owned banks, warns Peter Bruce.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Changing its name back to Pepkor does not mean Steinhoff Africa Retail is ditching its scandalous parent, says chair Jayendra Naidoo.
Anglo American will build a new copper mine in Peru for up to $5.3bn after reporting a drop in net debt for the interim period, despite a small dip in attributable profit.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
The Star is being delivered to my house daily, unsolicited. I have been looking to see if there is a day without headline/pic of the humble proprietor Dr Surve. None so far.— Anton Harber (@AntonHarber) July 26, 2018
Cartoon for @finweek #BRICS2018 #BRICSSummit2018 pic.twitter.com/lbENTZbGbb— Rico Schacherl (@ricoschacherl) July 26, 2018
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Facebook’s 25% share price crash on Wednesday night made it the first company in history to wipe $150bn off its market cap.
Please sign in or register to comment.