EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom is like Telkom was in the late 90s
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
If the Constitutional Court accepts the Reserve Bank’s argument that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane abused her office in the Bankorp investigation, it will add impetus to calls for a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
Chinese state banks have agreed to make "normal commercial loans that are guaranteed by the government" to Eskom and Transnet.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Eskom finds itself in a similar position to Telkom 20 years ago — advances in technology are eroding its monopoly.
Exposing a state-owned monopoly to competition "is an opportunistic seasonal investment that is taking advantage of the unwise decision by the South African government to impress the European climate change forces," according to Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Kumba Iron Ore says Transnet’s bad service cost it R2bn in lost revenue. Transnet denies this, claiming it met "all contractual commitments".
With an impending deadline of September 30, by which time creditors are expected to sign off the newly proposed restructuring plan under Edcon CEO Grant Pattison, the group is looking to breathe new life into Edgars.
