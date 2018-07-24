Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A request of government: Come clean! Just how bad are things in SA?

24 July 2018 - 12:07 Robert Laing
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAYTIMES
Gautrain workers plan to strike from Monday if their demand for a 10% salary increase is not met.

Public Investment Corporation director Claudia Manning has quit and several other board members are said to be unhappy over the government pension fund manager’s dithering over scandals surrounding its CEO Dan Matjila.

Carol Paton calls on Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to stop taking care to never say anything publicly that is worth quoting and start telling South Africans the truth.

"How can business plan for load-shedding, dwindling water supplies, or a port or freeway that is closed because of strikes or protest action?" asks Claire Bisseker.

Transnet derailments and problems at Saldanha’s port have reduced Kumba’s iron ore sales by 2-million tonnes, causing it to forfeit about R2bn in revenue.

Eskom tied itself in knots on Monday night, backtracking on claims it made in a media briefing that morning that it had laid criminal charges of fraud, theft, corruption and a conspiracy to commit fraud against global consultancy McKinsey.

To deal with Eskom’s corruption and mismanagement, 10 senior executives have exited the company. Eleven criminal cases have been opened, five of which involve nine senior executives. All contracts since 2015 have been reviewed to establish whether they were compliant and lawful.

