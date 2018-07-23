EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Farm ownership by black South African higher than thought
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
The EFF appears to have switched sides from anti-corruption to pro-corruption.
The good news is black ownership of South African farms is higher than the government’s land reform figures indicate once private market transactions are included. The bad news is a growing debt problem for new farmers.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
We love the respective first black presidents of SA and the US, Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama. But do we pay attention to their messages, asks Justice Malala?
"At the end of Obama’s Mandela lecture, it was interesting to contrast the legacies of two of the most powerful and influential black figures in world history: one a saint, the other a sinner," writes Adekeye Adebajo.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
By using Naspers’s high-voting, unlisted A shares, its directors secured the critical 75% backing for their remuneration policy at the 2017 AGM, overriding the 70% of publicly traded N shareholders opposed it.
- - - Pretty sure that threatening to kill millions of people with nuclear weapons is a violation of Twitter rules. - - -— The Trucker Vote (@TruckersVote) July 23, 2018
Very visual
Graph of the day
Anglo American is among the first big mining companies to report earnings, and investors — who have been raking in big returns from the mining industry — will be keenly watching out for news on Thursday about the company’s interim dividend plans, as well as the status of approval for a new $6bn copper mine in Peru.
