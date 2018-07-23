Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Farm ownership by black South African higher than thought

23 July 2018 - 12:17 Robert Laing
Picture: JOHN FEDELE

The good news is black ownership of South African farms is higher than the government’s land reform figures indicate once private market transactions are included. The bad news is a growing debt problem for new farmers.

We love the respective first black presidents of SA and the US, Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama. But do we pay attention to their messages, asks Justice Malala?

"At the end of Obama’s Mandela lecture, it was interesting to contrast the legacies of two of the most powerful and influential black figures in world history: one a saint, the other a sinner," writes Adekeye Adebajo.

By using Naspers’s high-voting, unlisted A shares, its directors secured the critical 75% backing for their remuneration policy at the 2017 AGM, overriding the 70% of publicly traded N shareholders opposed it.

Anglo American Platinum has returned to profitability and resumed interim dividend payments.

Anglo American is among the first big mining companies to report earnings, and investors — who have been raking in big returns from the mining industry — will be keenly watching out for news on Thursday about the company’s interim dividend plans, as well as the status of approval for a new $6bn copper mine in Peru.

