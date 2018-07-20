Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Medico-legal claims consume about a third of health budget

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi warns about ‘entrenched state capture forces’ in his department, and there’s good and bad news for farmers

20 July 2018 - 12:00 Robert Laing
Picture: SUPPLIED/DISCOVERY HEALTH
Picture: SUPPLIED/DISCOVERY HEALTH

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

By the end of the 2017 fiscal year, the government faced contingent liabilities — the cost if all claims were successful — of R56.1bn. That equates to almost a third of the R170.9bn consolidated health budget for 2017.

Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi says the fight against fraud and corruption in his department will not be won overnight as there are "entrenched state capture forces" battling to maintain access to state coffers.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

A draft bill runs the risk of turning the Competition Commission into an imperium, warns DA economic development spokesperson Michael Cardo.

Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the good news is farmers are enjoying a bumper crop in 2018. The bad news is a 60% chance of an El Niño drought in 2019.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Caught between Eskom’s skyrocketing electricity prices and Transnet’s constant derailments, SA’s mining industry is dying.

"I’m sure EOH would have had to sweeten the deal considerably for him to have left such an attractive position at MTN," an analyst said about Stephen van Coller’s move to the technology group.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela says Naspers’s former pay-TV monopoly is not against any competitors entering the market, but ...

Very visual

Graph of the day

Reuters has attempted to track the exchange-rate effects of US President Donald Trump’s often contradictory comments on monetary policy.

Business Day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mistake to accuse Ramaphosa of ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why the Cabinet must be ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: The sad decline of SA’s mines
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Edcon’s ugly truth
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Eskom trips up Cyril
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.