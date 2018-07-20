EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Medico-legal claims consume about a third of health budget
Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi warns about ‘entrenched state capture forces’ in his department, and there’s good and bad news for farmers
By the end of the 2017 fiscal year, the government faced contingent liabilities — the cost if all claims were successful — of R56.1bn. That equates to almost a third of the R170.9bn consolidated health budget for 2017.
Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi says the fight against fraud and corruption in his department will not be won overnight as there are "entrenched state capture forces" battling to maintain access to state coffers.
A draft bill runs the risk of turning the Competition Commission into an imperium, warns DA economic development spokesperson Michael Cardo.
Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the good news is farmers are enjoying a bumper crop in 2018. The bad news is a 60% chance of an El Niño drought in 2019.
Caught between Eskom’s skyrocketing electricity prices and Transnet’s constant derailments, SA’s mining industry is dying.
"I’m sure EOH would have had to sweeten the deal considerably for him to have left such an attractive position at MTN," an analyst said about Stephen van Coller’s move to the technology group.
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela says Naspers’s former pay-TV monopoly is not against any competitors entering the market, but ...
Reuters has attempted to track the exchange-rate effects of US President Donald Trump’s often contradictory comments on monetary policy.
