EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Do good guys ever win? With the demise of so many toxic players in SA, maybe they do

Will the land claims court unearth an old, dodgy deal made by Sol Kerzner? And will land claims stymie Ramaphosa’s hope of raising $100bn in foreign funds

19 July 2018 - 13:32 Robert Laing
A South African flag on the Donkin Reserve. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
Expropriation without compensation makes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $100bn foreign investment goal a difficult target, warns Old Mutual chairman Trevor Manuel.

Poor advice from law firm ENSafrica has resulted in retail tycoon Christo Wiese getting sued by SARS.

"Replace a competent, honest soul such as Nhlanhla Nene with a failed small-town mayor such as Des van Rooyen and those who make investment decisions will have their say," writes Corruption Watch director David Lewis.

"Sometimes the good guys do win. McKinsey will probably be the first to find out. FBI investigators keep visiting SA, following up on the corruption charges laid by Corruption Watch last year," writes Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Previous reports that a quarter of South African gold mines are still profitable were over-optimistic — only a fifth of them are.

A suspicious deal Sun International founder Sol Kerzner struck in the dying days of apartheid with Transkei leader George Matanzima is being unraveled by the land claims court.

The ANC has fired a Luthuli House employee Errol Velile Present, who was arrested and appeared in court on allegations of a number of "heinous crimes".

The big five of the S&P 500 are all tech companies, and their combined market capitalisation towers over the index’s bottom half.

