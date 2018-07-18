EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘Even ignoring the margin of error, this isn’t polling, it’s prognostication’
Another Eskom executive brought from Transnet by former CEO Brian Molefe has resigned to avoid facing an internal investigation.
There are lies, damned lies, and political polls — to paraphrase Donald Trump’s famous quote, "Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election."
Notwithstanding the lousy reputation political pollsters have in the wake of Brexit and Donald Trump, Gareth van Onselen still expects accuracy from Ipsos.
Exposure to competition for the first time in 60 years seems to have done the JSE a power of good.
SA has been a huge beneficiary of former US president George W Bush’s Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). Now, in the Donald Trump era, we need to turn to our neighbours for support.
"So, on Madiba’s 100th birthday, we now stand at a crossroads, a moment in time, where two different visions of humanity’s future compete for the hearts and minds of the citizens around the world," former US president Barack Obama said in his Nelson Mandela lecture on Tuesday.
Citigroup issued a research note on Tuesday predicting the price of copper averaging $8,000 a tonne in 2022, passing $9,000 a tonne by 2028.
