EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Even (some) Republicans are disgusted with Trump’s capitulation to Putin
In other oxymoronic news, if it’s ‘uncorroborated hearsay’, it’s not ‘evidence’ (#JustSaying)
Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila has the support of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, who called the UDM’s accusations "uncorroborated hearsay evidence".
The final nail in the coffin for AfroVoice newspaper was it banked with VBS, new proprietor Mzwanele Manyi said in the liquidation application for the newspaper, formerly called The New Age, that he bought from the Gupta family.
"Today’s press conference in Helsinki was one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory. The damage inflicted by President Trump’s naiveté, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats is difficult to calculate," Republican Senator John McCain said.
Cash-strapped Eskom may pay as much as R100m a month in a desperate bid to truck coal stockpiles from Limpopo to supply two power stations in Mpumalanga, 400km away.
Manuel Koser, the co-founder and MD of Cape Town-based Silvertree Internet Holdings, is scouring SA in search of entrepreneurs who are getting it right, looking to enlarge the company’s portfolio.
Sad to hear of the end of @HuffPostSA. It made many errors, but was still a valuable addition to the local media mix. It is darkly appropriate that the announcement came with an ad for funeral cover. pic.twitter.com/BZrQrvJFi2— Arthur Goldstuck (@art2gee) July 16, 2018
"5 things businesses can learn from HuffPost SA's closure."— Xavier De Carvalho (@AgainstTheQuo) July 16, 2018
Naspers has quit as local franchisee of US website HuffPost, saying it could not translate high audience numbers into profitable advertising revenue.
