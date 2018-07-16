Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Helen Zille’s Twitter trolls return

Zimbabwe’s expansion of Beitbridge border post is a lifeline for construction group Raubex, and Bantu Holomisa is 'surprised' about gag order

16 July 2018 - 12:43 Robert Laing
Helen Zille, left. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Helen Zille, left. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Some of the mayors who broke the law by depositing municipal funds in bankrupt VBS are "adamant that they were right".

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa tweeted on Monday morning that he had been gagged by an urgent court application, halting him from making further allegations of corruption against the Pubic Investment Corporation.

Read: Court gags Bantu Holomisa over PIC corruption claims

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Friday the 13th started out as a good day on Twitter for Helen Zille when the social media service culled thousands of abusive "sockpuppets and bots", but they were back by Sunday.

Intellidex chairman Stuart Theobald has also suffered online harassment on Twitter.

Someone who faces getting barred from Twitter for abuse is Elon Musk after making what appears to be an entirely baseless accusation that Vern Unsworth, a hero of the Thai cave rescue drama, is a paedophile.

Musk’s reason for calling Unsworth "a pedo" was his suggestion to Musk about what he should do with his miniature submarine.

"It wouldn't have made the first 50 meters into the cave... Just a PR stunt" Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk sent a "kid-size submarine" to help the 12 boys trapped in the Thai cave. Vern Unsworth, who was involved in the rescue operation, rejected the idea completely.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The Zimbabwean government’s $240m expansion of the Beitbridge border post is a lifeline for JSE-listed construction group Raubex.

Absa has defended its new logo, arguing that the simplified "button-like" look aligns well with other brands that are gaining traction in the digital space.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Chemicals group Sasol is planning a gradual retreat from its traditional coal-to-fuel business. "The basic business case is challenged, in terms of making a return on the investment. The carbon footprint is extremely large," Sasol joint president and CEO Stephen Cornell said.

Graphic: KAREN MOOLMAN
Graphic: KAREN MOOLMAN

Read: Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: The wrong land debate
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: When trust is eroded, investors ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Reaction to report on Viceroy ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba adds insult to injury
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Enforce income equity, equality
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

PIC executive quits over VBS
Business

RON DERBY: VBS warning signs were there early on but no one responded
Opinion

Probe into alleged VBS corruption must be expanded to include PIC‚ says DA
National

Mayors behind R1.5bn in deposits stand their ground in VBS debacle
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.