EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Helen Zille’s Twitter trolls return

Zimbabwe’s expansion of Beitbridge border post is a lifeline for construction group Raubex, and Bantu Holomisa is 'surprised' about gag order
Some of the mayors who broke the law by depositing municipal funds in bankrupt VBS are "adamant that they were right".
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa tweeted on Monday morning that he had been gagged by an urgent court application, halting him from making further allegations of corruption against the Pubic Investment Corporation.
#UDM vs Harith/Lebashe : We have been gagged but will wait for reasons for judgment. We will take it on appeal .— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) July 16, 2018
Friday the 13th started out as a good day on Twitter for Helen Zille when the social media service culled thousands of abusive "sockpuppets and bots", but they were back by Sunday.
Someone who faces getting barred from Twitter for abuse is Elon Musk after making what appears to be an entirely baseless accusation that Vern Unsworth, a hero of the Thai cave rescue drama, is a paedophile.
This is for @elonmusk - one of many assessments of the man he called, ‘a pedo’, and not involved in the rescue, by one of my colleagues who covered the story in Mae Sai. In other words, like me, someone who knows how much Vern Unsworth did for those boys. pic.twitter.com/mPOqBDV6XC— Jonathan Head (@pakhead) July 16, 2018
Musk’s reason for calling Unsworth "a pedo" was his suggestion to Musk about what he should do with his miniature submarine.
"It wouldn't have made the first 50 meters into the cave... Just a PR stunt" Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk sent a "kid-size submarine" to help the 12 boys trapped in the Thai cave. Vern Unsworth, who was involved in the rescue operation, rejected the idea completely.
The Zimbabwean government’s $240m expansion of the Beitbridge border post is a lifeline for JSE-listed construction group Raubex.
Absa has defended its new logo, arguing that the simplified "button-like" look aligns well with other brands that are gaining traction in the digital space.
Chemicals group Sasol is planning a gradual retreat from its traditional coal-to-fuel business. "The basic business case is challenged, in terms of making a return on the investment. The carbon footprint is extremely large," Sasol joint president and CEO Stephen Cornell said.
