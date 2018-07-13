Most directors can cope with serving on multiple boards

Given limited research on the topic, we tested both of these hypotheses in the South African context over the period 2011 to 2016 (the King III regime). Our analysis centred on the directorships held by 1,610 individuals who served on the boards of the JSE Top 100 companies.

A broad measure of director overboardedness was computed to include these directorships as well as board seats held at unlisted companies and other entities such as industry associations and state-owned enterprises.

The latter positions, which could involve substantial commitments, are often overlooked by academics and business practitioners.

The King III report emphasised that boards should consider whether their size, diversity and demographics make them effective. Hence some boards experience pressure to appoint (more) diverse candidates. Given the limited size of the local talent pool, eligible diverse board candidates often receive several board invitations and might become overboarded.

So we included board diversity in our analysis. Whereas most prior studies only measured board diversity in terms of race and gender, we also accounted for directors’ age, education and occupational background.

Busyness was evaluated in terms of board meeting attendance, whereas experience was evaluated in terms of age, board tenure and industry connectedness.

We found that just under a third of the considered directors held three or more board seats concurrently. Such overboarded directors were mostly black independent nonexecutive females over the age of 60.

Compared to their non-overboarded counterparts, overboarded directors were better educated, had more specialised occupational backgrounds (typically legal and accounting professionals) and served longer on the boards to which they were appointed. Contrary to expectation, no difference was observed in the board meeting attendance of busy directors compared to their non-overboarded counterparts. The vast majority of directors were present at 90% or more of scheduled board meetings.