EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Viceroy Research is very cross with Intellidex over its criticism

In the court papers responding to former Transnet board member Seth Radebe’s legal challenge of his dismissal, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said: "Mr Radebe had a remarkably high tolerance for malfeasance."
Viceroy Research’s response to Intellidex’s criticism of its work ducks many key questions, including how it makes its money.
Meanwhile Viceroy Research founder Fraser Perring and Intellidex chairman Stuart Theobald are sparring away on Twitter.
Shockingly poor report writing, that appears to lack any fact-checking by @intellidex research. Stuart Theobold aka @rationalhill cant even name @GlaucusResearch correctly or @viceroyresearch member names. An unfortunate failed smear piece. #TFS #desperate Didn't TFS ZERO? pic.twitter.com/ykPaE8NIQp— Realistic Principles (@AIMhonesty) July 12, 2018
I think that's spelt Theobald. https://t.co/wUMKx3n2yV— Stuart Theobald (@rationalhill) July 12, 2018
COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota has positioned his party against the ANC’s land expropriation without compensation policy.
The Public Investment Corporation’s board is divided on whether CEO Daniel Matjila should be suspended over allegations of impropriety.
Ailing state-owned oil company PetroSA has appointed its acting CEO as the chief operating officer, a position that previously did not exist, with a big salary hike and once-off compensation of R4.6m.
South African soya bean production has grown rapidly, with this season expected to produce a record 1.6-million tonnes, about three times the output in 2010, but SA remains a net importer.
