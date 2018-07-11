GARETH VAN ONSELEN: An in-depth interview with Ghaleb Cachalia

The hard realities

One of the hard realities the DA has had to come to terms with, whenever it takes over an ANC-run administration, is that whatever its policy ideals, they are all made subject to the abject state of the administration itself, inevitably rotten to the core, subservient to a rampant mediocrity and constructed upside down. Thus, the party needs to spend five years just getting the basics right, purging the diseased, establishing basic protocols and some common commitment to excellence and outcomes, long before it can actually start to deliver on its policy mandate.

So why not just run a campaign on the basics, on just getting the systems up and running?

"You have got to set out the headline news about your intent and what you will do in terms of policy. You have to do that because that is how you fire the imagination of people. You have got to say, we will do this rather than that. But you are absolutely right. There is this mad machinery that has to be changed, as various DA mayors have found out."

Cachalia then turns briefly to his private-sector jargon to explain how he conceptualises the problem. "If I look back to my private-sector experience, okay, we have an ‘OpsCo’ and we have a ‘StratCo’. So, StratCo says this is where we are going; OpsCo says this is what we are dealing with now. And let’s run those in parallel and let’s put bridges between the two and see how we work. And then in addition to that you have got ‘FinCo’, which speaks to your finances, and ‘HumanCo’, which deals with your human resources, so you can use all those experiences to come together, to say, how do we deal with this problem?"

Like Cachalia, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba came into the DA primarily on the basis of his private-sector experience. I ask Cachalia how he thinks Mashaba is doing. "I think, given the magnitude of the task, the legacy, which is unenviable, he is not doing badly at all. I think he could have done a hell of a lot better, if he didn’t have the EFF breathing down his neck."

The other hard reality is coalition governments which, particularly where the EFF has been involved, along with other smaller party problems, have caused the DA no end of pain.

There has been some criticism from members of the DA Johannesburg caucus that Mashaba is too close to the EFF but Cachalia is fairly dismissive of this. "Well, I don’t know that Herman is ideologically necessarily close to the EFF, but he is politically beholden, in terms of where he goes and how he goes and why he goes, to the EFF — and that is a problem. Let me put it this way, thank god I did not win Ekurhuleni, because I would have been in a worse position than Herman is, because I would be even more beholden to the EFF. It is not a question of pandering to the EFF, it is the reality you have to face and how you navigate the waters."

Cachalia says if he had to form a coalition with the EFF to win control of Gauteng, he would insist on a written agreement beforehand. "If the EFF was [of a] mind to sit around a table and say, ‘Yes, we can talk about things’, then we can have this discussion upfront — and you need to have it upfront, not post-election, because then the tail wags the dog; then you are in a position where, ‘if I give you my 8%, I want this’ — No. Have those discussions upfront. I think that is far more important. I know the DA hasn’t done this in the past. I have been trying to do so. I have been trying to sit with every one of those in advance."

Of course, there is also the prospect of working together with Ekurhuleni, currently run by the ANC in a coalition with the African Independent Congress (AIC). Cachalia effectively says he would have to cross that bridge when he comes to it but does suggest things could change. "Assuming you control the province and you have two of the major municipalities under your wing, as it were, and the AIC, which has blown hot and cold for a long time, says, ‘Okay we will now blow your way because you are in the provincial government’, then things might change massively."

Cachalia thinks the "floating vote" will not go to what he calls "the mad people". "Conventional wisdom says the EFF won’t grow."

The DA’s prospects

All of this is well and good, but can the DA actually bring the ANC below 50% in Gauteng?

"I think, in concert with others, with the right strategy, with the right people and person who will spearhead the campaign, I think we have a chance. I think we have a good chance. I think it depends entirely on how we do it and what we throw at it. I know the DA is in a wee bit of a parlous place at the moment, in many people’s minds, in terms of what is happening in the Cape, in terms of some issues around our traditional support, which has flinched at some comments in the public forum of late, but those are not insurmountable things. And when you get momentum, it is huge. The question is how we build momentum."

The thing about the DA is that, as it has grown it has become more centralised. It is probably a bit unfair to put it in these terms but it is highly likely the party already has a Gauteng provincial campaign mapped down to the last detail, and is simply waiting for a face to put on a poster. Historically, most provincial and local DA campaigns have been largely subservient to the national message; to the extent that, in 2016 it caused some considerable internal friction, when, in places such as Tshwane, Maimane’s programme was often elevated above that of Msimanga’s in the metro.

Cachalia says he will be sure to stamp his mark though. "Hell, I will dig my heals in and do my damnedest. Because I have a view, and I will make sure that view is heard. By heard, I mean resources are thrown behind it." This kind of attitude is a risky one in the DA, which tends to value compliance more than independence. I ask Cachalia if the view is likely to strengthen or weaken his prospects before the panel. "Well, I think it weakens my prospects in terms of people who don’t think independently and out of the box, and I think it strengthens my prospect with people who can see the wood from the trees. We shall see." He gives a little chuckle.

As part of the DA’s 2019 campaign, it was recently reported that the party had acquired the services of Lynton Crosby, the high-profile, centre-right Australian political strategist who has helped conceptualise various international campaigns, possibly most famously for the Conservative Party in the UK, with varying degrees of success. Cachalia is not too enamoured with him.

"I think Lynton Crosby, if you tot up what he has done successfully and what he has done unsuccessfully, I think he has been a failure rather than a success. I think he plays to expediency, which can win elections but is not sustainable, and it also has enormous dangers. I think we have enough native intelligence rather than having to go out and get some fellow at huge cost who may or may not add value, and whose sole contribution seems to be to be hard on immigration."

As it so happens, perhaps signs of Crosby’s influence — although by no means incompatible with the DA’s current populist streak — the party is currently running a mini-campaign on illegal immigration. It’s an odd decision, given how low down on the list illegal immigration is as a problem in SA, behind such monumental issues as the economy, education, health, service delivery and corruption, and so, you feel it is a drive born more of polling than principle.

Cachalia is particularly passionate on the subject. "You know, you wake up at 4am and see the number of people on the roads, dealing with this spacial madness that apartheid has left us with, spending more time to travel to work than anywhere else in the world, and that is a fact, and then look at the so-called ‘illegal immigration problem’ and how it effects our society and turn it on its head and say: those are opportunities, not problems!"

"What we need to do it use these under-utilised assets in the best possible way … We are never going to seal our borders. Even if the Red Army in China was able to put one solider on every little space across our borders, to form a human wall, so to speak, we would still have the problem of corruption, of people flying over it or digging under it. Of all those madnesses that occur, this is just nonsense. It is smoke and bloody mirrors. You have to deal with the issues at hand: deal with the corruption, the issues that govern border personnel, with the documentation of people coming in and who are here, turning that into an asset rather than a liability. I mean the cost. Just look at the cost, of taking people and throwing them out, knowing they are just going to come back. And the costs are then repeated, all over again. I mean, get wise about this stuff. There are ways of doing it. There are lessons to be learnt. To talk about sealing borders and populist nonsense. Dit laat my koud."