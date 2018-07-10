Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Too much red tape, moans Malusi Gigaba...

As he ignores the queues, delays, incompetence and general mismanagement of his department — and his rather pointed slow ‘processing’ of refugees

10 July 2018 - 12:24 Robert Laing
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
The latest excuse from former president Jacob Zuma to avoid ever having to appear in court will no doubt be that he has a new lawyer, well-known Gupta associate Daniel Mantsha, following his firing of Michael Hulley.

"Red tape makes it difficult for decisions to move speedily. To get something approved takes over a year," Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told a Black Business Council roundtable in Sandton on Friday.

If Malusi Gigaba thinks the red tape Cabinet ministers face is bad, he should try one of the home affairs branches he mismanages.

Electricity consumers should brace themselves for more rolling blackouts if Eskom and the unions fail to reach an agreement on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Reserve Bank painted a grim picture that suggests as much as 75% of VBS Mutual Bank’s assets may have been stolen by its executives and directors.

Consulting group McKinsey stood to earn R5bn and once Gupta family-linked Trillian R4.4bn from Eskom. These astronomical sums were only possible because Eskom concluded an at-risk contract with McKinsey, with fees calculated as a percentage of savings.

Johannesburg is ranked 53 out of 77 cities in UBS’s cost of living survey, with Zurich in the number one position as the most expensive.

