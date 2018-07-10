BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Too much red tape, moans Malusi Gigaba...
As he ignores the queues, delays, incompetence and general mismanagement of his department — and his rather pointed slow ‘processing’ of refugees
The latest excuse from former president Jacob Zuma to avoid ever having to appear in court will no doubt be that he has a new lawyer, well-known Gupta associate Daniel Mantsha, following his firing of Michael Hulley.
"Red tape makes it difficult for decisions to move speedily. To get something approved takes over a year," Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told a Black Business Council roundtable in Sandton on Friday.
If Malusi Gigaba thinks the red tape Cabinet ministers face is bad, he should try one of the home affairs branches he mismanages.
Electricity consumers should brace themselves for more rolling blackouts if Eskom and the unions fail to reach an agreement on Tuesday.
Fact checked. AfricaCheck confirms that Eskom is overstaffed and that its average salary package is R696,000 pa, while selling less electricity than 10 years ago. Here's my table based on Eskom Annual Reports. And that's BEFORE this year's salary hike https://t.co/1bXuR5Ne23 pic.twitter.com/M2i9TzgRrk— Anton Eberhard (@AntonEberhard) July 9, 2018
On Monday, the Reserve Bank painted a grim picture that suggests as much as 75% of VBS Mutual Bank’s assets may have been stolen by its executives and directors.
#Malema is so silent on the #VBSBank scandal. This is the same "revolutionary" leader who told the poor to move their money to a ponzi scheme that is #VBSMutualBank. The poor are now struggling to get their money back and Malema is more silent than farts in a new relationship— AbortedNews (@AbortedNews) July 10, 2018
Consulting group McKinsey stood to earn R5bn and once Gupta family-linked Trillian R4.4bn from Eskom. These astronomical sums were only possible because Eskom concluded an at-risk contract with McKinsey, with fees calculated as a percentage of savings.
Johannesburg is ranked 53 out of 77 cities in UBS’s cost of living survey, with Zurich in the number one position as the most expensive.
