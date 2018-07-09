EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Busisiwe Mkhwebane goes to top court over order to pay her legal bill
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not giving up her fight to overturn the estimated R900,000 legal bill she was ordered to pay after her disastrous court battle with the South African Reserve Bank.
On Monday, McKinsey will pay back R902m of the R1.6bn that Eskom awarded it in 2016, but will keep millions in interest it earned on the fee.
Helen Zille applies her sleuthing skill to the mystery of the R1bn property that vanished from the asset register of the provincial government and then reappeared on the asset register of national government.
As the curatorship of VBS unfolds, it is emerging that its executives and shareholders used it as a money machine to fund lifestyles that included super cars, boats and even a helicopter.
The Reserve Bank and the curator of VBS are expected to announce on Monday that the Limpopo-based bank cannot be saved.
The EFF leadership had better things to do this weekend than respond to author Jacques Pauw’s refusal to apologise for a tweet.
I trust that Kidi Amin, Floyd Shivambu, @MbuyiseniNdlozi and @GardeeGodrich enjoyed their weekend at the Durban July. pic.twitter.com/XkpWd0Bj7X— Roman Cabanac (@RomanCabanac) July 8, 2018
MY ANSWER TO JULIUS MALEMA Dear Mr. Malema, I refer to your letter to me, dated 4 July 2018, in which you demand an...Posted by Jacques Pauw on Friday, July 6, 2018
Julius Malema with Mikey Schultz (far left), the man who killed Kebble and ran underground bouncer rings. Mazzoti, on Malema’s left, is one of the biggest tobacco smugglers in the country. Jacques Pauw wrote about him. Gangster state. pic.twitter.com/gjVKZEHf8M— Roman Cabanac (@RomanCabanac) March 16, 2018
Only Mexicans spend a higher slice of their salaries on petrol than South Africans, a country comparison by Bloomberg found.
Rather than opening the South African fuel market to competition and reducing taxes, the government is asking retailers to absorb rising fuel prices.
