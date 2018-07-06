Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Could Sneaker City be the name of Braam van Huysteen’s next project?

06 July 2018 - 11:56 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Eskom management perks include free petrol and toll fees, besides generous salaries.

Freezing South Africans face further power outages as Eskom employees hold the country hostage to their wage demands.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

To help ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte overcome her amnesia about why Tony Yengeni was sentenced to prison, the Financial Mail has provided a refresher.

What picture would David Goldblatt have taken of this scene? This was a question Tymon Smith pondered as he attended Goldblatt’s funeral on Tuesday.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

"There [are] absolutely no roadworks coming out. We’ve engaged with Sanral and tried to find out what is the status quo. The two reasons given to us are the delays with Treasury, [which means] they’re battling on the procurement side, and then on the tolls side, they’re not earning income so they’re battling to pay their bonds," Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie says.

Selling Tekkie Town to Pepkor — as Steinhoff African Retail is in the process of renaming itself — was a mistake, so the chain’s founder Braam van Huyssteen plans to start afresh.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

City Press editor Mondli Makhanya has provided a handy explainer for nonZulus confused on how King Goodwill Zwelithini, the Ingonyama Trust and Carl Niehaus fit together.

Very visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jessie Duarte’s history rewrite
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: Ramaphosa is proving critics ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: The demise of state capture don Tom ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Need is clear: keep politics out ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIM COHEN: SABS’s unravelling prompts the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.