EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Could Sneaker City be the name of Braam van Huysteen’s next project?
Eskom management perks include free petrol and toll fees, besides generous salaries.
Freezing South Africans face further power outages as Eskom employees hold the country hostage to their wage demands.
To help ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte overcome her amnesia about why Tony Yengeni was sentenced to prison, the Financial Mail has provided a refresher.
What picture would David Goldblatt have taken of this scene? This was a question Tymon Smith pondered as he attended Goldblatt’s funeral on Tuesday.
"There [are] absolutely no roadworks coming out. We’ve engaged with Sanral and tried to find out what is the status quo. The two reasons given to us are the delays with Treasury, [which means] they’re battling on the procurement side, and then on the tolls side, they’re not earning income so they’re battling to pay their bonds," Raubex CEO Rudolf Fourie says.
Selling Tekkie Town to Pepkor — as Steinhoff African Retail is in the process of renaming itself — was a mistake, so the chain’s founder Braam van Huyssteen plans to start afresh.
King Zwelithini has threatened that all Zulu people will leave South Africa. Guys I hate last minute things, but does anyone in the Zulu nation know where we're going? I need to know what to pack.— Lara Been Croft. (@DumohNandi) July 5, 2018
City Press editor Mondli Makhanya has provided a handy explainer for nonZulus confused on how King Goodwill Zwelithini, the Ingonyama Trust and Carl Niehaus fit together.
