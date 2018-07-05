Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Goodwill Zwelithini pushes for KZN’s independence

05 July 2018 - 11:35 Robert Laing
King Goodwill Zwelithini. Picture: THE TIMES

SA faces a "Zwexit", with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini threatening secession from the republic.

Johannesburg’s billing system has been in crisis for years and fixing it is vital for mayor Herman Mashaba’s administration.

To its credit, the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) did not back former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko’s lie that coal from Brakfontein mine miraculously improved in quality after the Guptas bought it.

Weekly Mail founder Anton Harber warns of the damage done to South African media by new proprietors primarily interested in buying political favours in exchange for fawning coverage of ruling party factions.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene told Parliament the Public Investment Corporation was "seeking to exit" its R1.3bn investment in Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media group.

Untangling the web of Resilient, Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Greenbay is a slow and complicated process, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority told Warren Thompson.

SA fails to make it into the world’s top 10 beer drinking nations by sales or volume.

