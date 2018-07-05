EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Goodwill Zwelithini pushes for KZN’s independence
SA faces a "Zwexit", with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini threatening secession from the republic.
When KZN becomes an independent country, I will run away frm my province and be foreigner in Limpopo or GP and change my surname to Mkhari.— Siphiwe Shezi (@bhunuza) July 4, 2018
Johannesburg’s billing system has been in crisis for years and fixing it is vital for mayor Herman Mashaba’s administration.
To its credit, the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) did not back former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko’s lie that coal from Brakfontein mine miraculously improved in quality after the Guptas bought it.
Weekly Mail founder Anton Harber warns of the damage done to South African media by new proprietors primarily interested in buying political favours in exchange for fawning coverage of ruling party factions.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene told Parliament the Public Investment Corporation was "seeking to exit" its R1.3bn investment in Iqbal Survé’s Independent Media group.
Untangling the web of Resilient, Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Greenbay is a slow and complicated process, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority told Warren Thompson.
Dear Sir— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) July 4, 2018
I hope this finds you well
If you do not remove this article which I find defamatory,insulting & possibly racist from any public space in which you have published it plus any references to it on your timeline & any other platform by 12h00 expect legal action
Thanks https://t.co/XkQ98uCpn3
SA fails to make it into the world’s top 10 beer drinking nations by sales or volume.
