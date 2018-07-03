Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Millennials may well be smarter investors than their parents

03 July 2018 - 12:05 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK

"Disgraceful", "loose with facts", "littered with abuse, invective and sinister suggestions" were some of the nicer things retired Judge Robert Nugent had to say about the case presented by Tom Moyane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu.

Municipalities that deposited R1.6bn with the failed VBS Mutual Bank stand to lose most of their money, worsening their already dire financial position and increasing the risk for violent protests.

Something smells bad about US President Donald Trump’s leaked Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act.

Eskom’s response to collapsing electricity demand due to its skyrocketing prices is to sue the regulator so it can raise its prices by a further 20%. "The electricity utility, it seems, is run by Dadaists," writes Neva Makgetla.

An American-born Israeli entrepreneur sheds some light on how Home Affairs chases talent from SA.

Basil Read’s collapse was another R18m blow to fellow struggling construction group Esor and one of the reasons the company only released its financial statements on Friday, invoking censure from the JSE.

Maybe millennials really are a lot smarter than their parents — which is very bad news for financial advisers and their fees.

Millennials ‘not investing in pension funds’

Less than half of millennials are saving for retirement through pension or provident funds
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.