EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Millennials may well be smarter investors than their parents
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
"Disgraceful", "loose with facts", "littered with abuse, invective and sinister suggestions" were some of the nicer things retired Judge Robert Nugent had to say about the case presented by Tom Moyane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu.
Municipalities that deposited R1.6bn with the failed VBS Mutual Bank stand to lose most of their money, worsening their already dire financial position and increasing the risk for violent protests.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Eskom’s response to collapsing electricity demand due to its skyrocketing prices is to sue the regulator so it can raise its prices by a further 20%. "The electricity utility, it seems, is run by Dadaists," writes Neva Makgetla.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Basil Read’s collapse was another R18m blow to fellow struggling construction group Esor and one of the reasons the company only released its financial statements on Friday, invoking censure from the JSE.
Maybe millennials really are a lot smarter than their parents — which is very bad news for financial advisers and their fees.
