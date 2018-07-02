EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Come Wednesday, the cost of getting around in SA will never have been higher
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Petrol will breach the R16/l barrier for the first time at midnight on Tuesday. The 23c/l price increase announced by the government’s Central Energy Fund on Friday will take the price of 95 octane petrol in Gauteng to R16.02/l, while the 26c/l rise for 93 octane takes its price to R15.80/l.
As tax season opens on Monday, the government is faced with the difficult task of restoring the credibility of the South African Revenue Service, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
It is truly shocking that the most important aspect of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, namely the money available for it, was brushed aside by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi as not being his problem, writes Free Market Foundation healthcare policy unit member Johann Serfontein.
"The one certainty the poor unwashed Capetonians must expect about the city’s water crisis is that whatever new scheme the city government hatches next, it will cost them money and it won’t work," writes Neels Blom.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The €12.8bn restatement Steinhoff International disclosed on Friday is more than twice the €6bn initially estimated by the board in December 2017, following the shock resignation of former CEO Markus Jooste.
Distressed private equity firms — often disparaged as vulture funds — are the undertakers of capitalism, and Steinhoff is sorely in need of one.
They always blame it on weaker rand and high oil prices but neglet RAF chair rentals on R1666pm #FuelPriceHike— thabo dlamini (@thibo_touch) July 1, 2018
Very visual
Graph of the day
The second half of 2018 started unhappily on Monday, with more than 500 members of the Stoxx Europe 600 index retreating.
