EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: This is how Jacob Zuma took wind out of SARS’s sails

29 June 2018 - 12:18 Robert Laing
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane got his job at the behest of former president Jacob Zuma, retired judge Robert Nugent heard on Thursday.

SA’s future hangs on the success of independent power producers — a future Eskom employees are set on destroying.

Could Eskom grow revenue? Electricity sales have been flat for several years. Eskom will soon have both Medupi and Kusile fully on line, each producing 4,800MW. The problem is: who will buy it?

SA’s factories are dying while the government keeps churning out industrialisation plans, writes Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.

"The loss of skilled staff and the extent of management changes would make the business more difficult to manage," is one analyst’s verdict on Woolworths’s latest effort to turn its R20bn acquisition of Australian department store chain David Jones profitable.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s share price has plummeted more than 75% in the past 16 months and the troubled miner now faces potential class action from a number of US law firms.

Picture: QUARTZ
The world’s first ATM started dispensing cash outside Barclays’s Enfield branch in North London on June 27 1967, making this past Wednesday the technology’s 51st birthday.

But it was not a happy celebration for ATM manufacturers. In the UK, cashless debit card payments overtook the number of transactions done with old fashioned money in 2017.

