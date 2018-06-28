EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ‘This isn’t who we are,’ McKinsey’s Dominic Barton opines
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
McKinsey, the global consultancy whose reputation took a hit over its Gupta links, seems to be on a push to put that scandal behind it. New boss Kevin Sneader gave an interview to the FT this week.
Meanwhile, departing MD Dominic Barton told the New York Times: "This isn’t who we are. It isn’t what we do," and said the firm had a "bit of a tin ear" in its early response to the crisis.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka recently argued that the answer to problems such as Steinhoff’s collapse is more regulation.
Michael Katz, in contrast, believes more regulation is not an answer. Rather, it is a question, to which the answer is no.
"A quarter of a century into the new democracy, I found race and colour to be more divisive than ever. The war of words had never felt more violent," Christopher Hope observed in his new book, The Café de Move-on Blues.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Shoprite issued a director’s dealing statement on Thursday morning saying the date on which Christo Wiese acquired his "collar" — a combination of put and call options — was Tuesday. This indicates he may have fallen foul of the JSE ban on directors trading during closed periods.
Very visual
Graph of the day
The reason for a mass walkout by Tekkie Town executives and staff is disclosed in a letter to its owner, JSE-listed Steinhoff Africa Retailer (Star), which is reverting to its original name, Pepkor.
