EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Corruption, fraud — no, not the ANC, the unions!
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
The first witness to appear before Judge Robert Nugent, former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who was South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner from 1999 to 2009, said his work was undone by suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane, for reasons linked to state capture.
"The crux of the matter is that there is an allegation that Dr Dan Matjila, the current PIC CEO is — pardon the colloquialism — in bed with the Mr Tshepo Mahloele, Mr Jabu Moleketi and Mr Warren Wheatly," UDM president Bantu Holomisa said in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Wayne Duvenage left his role as Avis CEO to become the "face of South African civil action", writes Chris Gilmour.
"Unions demand transparency from public-and private-sector employers, yet it is the one thing they struggle to offer their members," writes Theto Mahlakoana.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The share price of Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) suffered after a walkout of Tekkie Town executives and staff.
Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg and President Cyril Ramaphosa have known each other for about 30 years and cemented their partnership in 2005, when Glencore picked Ramaphosa to be its black economic empowerment partner on the Shanduka Coal project.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
A year of expected copper-supply disruption, mainly from expiring labour contracts in Chile, has, so far, not played out that way. Instead of rising, as expected, copper has fallen almost 9% in price over the past couple of weeks.
