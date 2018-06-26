Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Just how much of Jacob Zuma’s trial bills will SA foot?

26 June 2018 - 12:38 Robert Laing
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Those of us under the misapprehension that the ANC’s crime and corruption group was supposed to be anti-crime and anti-corruption, have been corrected by its choice of chairman.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed that the government will pay for his predecessor, Jacob Zuma’s, "actual trial defence", not his full legal bill.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s attempt to "prohibit medical schemes from covering benefits covered by the NHI fund" is absurd, warns Katharine Child.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

What was once Naspers’s core business, newspaper and magazine publisher Media24 is in danger of being just a "rounding error" for an investment holding company now dominated by its 31%-holding in Hong Kong-listed Tencent.

The JSE’s R1.12-trillion banking index has lost 11.5% of its value since the end of March, putting it on track for its worst quarterly performance in two-and-a-half years.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

A speech in which US President Donald Trump was supposed to rally Republicans to re-elect South Carolina governor Henry McMaster devolved into a rant against comedian Jimmy Fallon for mussing Trump’s hair.

President Donald Trump goes after comedians Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel during a rally in South Carolina.

Fallon appreciated the free advertising.

Very visual

Graph of the day

The number of African countries in Opec has grown to seven, overtaking six from the Middle East. But in terms of barrels of oil, the African countries combined do not pose much challenge to Saudi Arabia.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: What to do as US unravels?
Opinion / Editorials
2.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Process of decolonising the mind ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CAROL PATON: Financial sector on board to help ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
PETER BRUCE: SuperSport rugby tries my patience
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: Remgro calls time on R44m rugby ...
Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.