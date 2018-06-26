EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Just how much of Jacob Zuma’s trial bills will SA foot?
Those of us under the misapprehension that the ANC’s crime and corruption group was supposed to be anti-crime and anti-corruption, have been corrected by its choice of chairman.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed that the government will pay for his predecessor, Jacob Zuma’s, "actual trial defence", not his full legal bill.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s attempt to "prohibit medical schemes from covering benefits covered by the NHI fund" is absurd, warns Katharine Child.
What was once Naspers’s core business, newspaper and magazine publisher Media24 is in danger of being just a "rounding error" for an investment holding company now dominated by its 31%-holding in Hong Kong-listed Tencent.
The JSE’s R1.12-trillion banking index has lost 11.5% of its value since the end of March, putting it on track for its worst quarterly performance in two-and-a-half years.
A speech in which US President Donald Trump was supposed to rally Republicans to re-elect South Carolina governor Henry McMaster devolved into a rant against comedian Jimmy Fallon for mussing Trump’s hair.
President Donald Trump goes after comedians Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel during a rally in South Carolina.
In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name.— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018
Personally, I never understood why the guy doesn't just give up the ghost already like I did long ago and go with the shaved look. His entire life is centered on covering-up.— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) June 25, 2018
The number of African countries in Opec has grown to seven, overtaking six from the Middle East. But in terms of barrels of oil, the African countries combined do not pose much challenge to Saudi Arabia.
