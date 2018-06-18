EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Still a risk of blackouts for next 10 days
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Liberty customers now have to brace to themselves for identity-theft fraud problems after the insurance group admitted on Sunday its computer systems were hacked last Thursday.
Wage negotiations at Eskom are set to resume on Tuesday, but there is still a risk of blackouts for the next 10 days.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Stuart Theobald looks at how Eskom employees have destroyed jobs in industries dependent on the state-owned electricity monopoly.
Wendy Knowler got a concrete answer from Tiger Brands on what it did with all those tonnes of recalled polony.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Four consortiums — headed by Grindrod Bank, Capitec, Nedbank and the Public Investment Corporation, in partnership with Bayport Financial Services — are vying to acquire Mercantile Bank.
Shareholders of Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company Invicta were warned that the company would report an 81% plunge in headline earnings per share on Monday morning — if getting told shortly before 6pm on Friday counts as a warning.
Very visual
Graph of the day
US President Donald Trump did not appear to foresee a tit-for-tat retaliation by China on his tariffs, which will cause the stocks of US oil companies to suffer.
