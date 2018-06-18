Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Still a risk of blackouts for next 10 days

18 June 2018 - 12:53 Robert Laing
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
Liberty customers now have to brace to themselves for identity-theft fraud problems after the insurance group admitted on Sunday its computer systems were hacked last Thursday.

Wage negotiations at Eskom are set to resume on Tuesday, but there is still a risk of blackouts for the next 10 days.

Stuart Theobald looks at how Eskom employees have destroyed jobs in industries dependent on the state-owned electricity monopoly.

Wendy Knowler got a concrete answer from Tiger Brands on what it did with all those tonnes of recalled polony.

Four consortiums — headed by Grindrod Bank, Capitec, Nedbank and the Public Investment Corporation, in partnership with Bayport Financial Services — are vying to acquire Mercantile Bank.

Shareholders of Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company Invicta were warned that the company would report an 81% plunge in headline earnings per share on Monday morning — if getting told shortly before 6pm on Friday counts as a warning.

US President Donald Trump did not appear to foresee a tit-for-tat retaliation by China on his tariffs, which will cause the stocks of US oil companies to suffer.

