EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SABS management hauled over the coals
Back in 2015, Eskom scientists were suspended by then executive Matshela Koko for declaring coal supplied by Gupta family-owned mines was substandard.
Now management at the government standards authority that Koko used to bypass Eskom’s in-house laboratory faces the axe for rubber-stamping the Guptas’ dodgy coal.
"Why can’t maths and science be compulsory? Because the ANC would have to face the prospect of hating itself for a less rosy picture of the matric results," writes education reformer Mbulelo Nguta.
Business Report executive editor Adri Senekal de Wet has joined the dots, read between the lines, and totally busted our evil, nefarious skullduggery.
The higher a CEO’s salary versus average staff pay, the worse a company’s shares perform — making this an important ratio which should be reported.
MTN refuses to hand Transnet’s numbers over to Vodacom, claiming the state-owned rail company’s tender was rigged.
A Canadian newspaper has given the short film Donald Trump made for Kim Jong-un a rave review, hailing it as "easily the President’s best cinematic effort since he played himself in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York".
Chinese data released on Thursday morning showed the slowest investment growth in over 22 years, "was all shockingly weak by Chinese standards", economists at Rabobank said, adding that the readings may explain the central bank’s decision to keep rates on hold.
