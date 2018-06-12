EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is PIC’s Dan Matjila guilty of corruption — or paranoia?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
According to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Helen Zille’s "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water, etc," tweet "violated the principles of the Constitution".
Law professor Pierre de Vos agrees Helen Zille’s tweet was obnoxious, but says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s claim that it contravened the Constitution "is so legally misguided that it is difficult to believe that a qualified lawyer wrote it in good faith".
While Tony Leon says it's "bad and mad in law".
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Allegations against Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila include corruption, overlooking due-diligence reports, misrepresentations, money laundering and purging of staff, writes John Dludlu.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
"SAA cannot carry the same workforce, whether it is pilots, cabin crew or administration," warns the state-owned airline’s new CEO Vuyani Jarana. "We have to make some tough decisions to save the airline."
Former Transnet director Seth Radebe has filed an urgent application to challenge his dismissal by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and to seek the removal of the new Transnet board Gordhan has appointed.
When you're almost done picking teams in gym class. pic.twitter.com/HjblABuKsm— Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) June 12, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.