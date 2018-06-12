Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is PIC’s Dan Matjila guilty of corruption — or paranoia?

12 June 2018 - 13:04 Robert Laing
Dan Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

According to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Helen Zille’s "For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water, etc," tweet "violated the principles of the Constitution".

Law professor Pierre de Vos agrees Helen Zille’s tweet was obnoxious, but says Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s claim that it contravened the Constitution "is so legally misguided that it is difficult to believe that a qualified lawyer wrote it in good faith".

While Tony Leon says it's "bad and mad in law".

Allegations against Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila include corruption, overlooking due-diligence reports, misrepresentations, money laundering and purging of staff, writes John Dludlu.

Just because Matjila was paranoid doesn’t mean someone wasn’t out to get him, Carol Paton notes.

"SAA cannot carry the same workforce, whether it is pilots, cabin crew or administration," warns the state-owned airline’s new CEO Vuyani Jarana. "We have to make some tough decisions to save the airline."

Former Transnet director Seth Radebe has filed an urgent application to challenge his dismissal by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and to seek the removal of the new Transnet board Gordhan has appointed.

