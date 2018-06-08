Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cell C’s legal bid helps it carry on holding onto money from unused data

PIC’s Dan Matjila seems to have forgotten the police are among the people whose pensions he is mismanaging, and Anthony Butler reminds us of Eskom’s crimes

08 June 2018 - 12:00 Robert Laing
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila appears to have forgotten that the police are among the people whose pensions he is mismanaging.

It does not take a crack detective to suspect Matjila’s behaviour is not that of an innocent man.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Anthony Butler reminds anyone who thinks Eskom’s crimes are "victimless" that the poor spend a far greater proportion of their income on electricity than the rich.

Electricity lifts people out of poverty and improves their health and standards of living. Yet 1.3-billion of the world’s people don’t have access to it. And more than half of them are in sub-Saharan Africa, writs Mercè Labordena.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Hiding behind the Competition Tribunal’s skirts is becoming an increasingly popular management defence against hostile takeovers.

Sibanye is looking at "streaming" — the advance sale of a mine’s production — to raise nearly R8bn.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Mobile networks can continue to pocket the money their customers paid for data that was not used within a month thanks to Cell C’s legal attack on the regulator.

Very visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma’s bogey-man tactic a hoary ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: NHI is no public health panacea
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EFF’s incoherent land policy targets blacks while ...
Opinion
4.
KARYN MAUGHAN: Zuma puts Ramaphosa in a bind with ...
Opinion
5.
TIM COHEN: Relentless media criticism of DA out ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.