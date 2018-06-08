EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cell C’s legal bid helps it carry on holding onto money from unused data
PIC’s Dan Matjila seems to have forgotten the police are among the people whose pensions he is mismanaging, and Anthony Butler reminds us of Eskom’s crimes
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila appears to have forgotten that the police are among the people whose pensions he is mismanaging.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Anthony Butler reminds anyone who thinks Eskom’s crimes are "victimless" that the poor spend a far greater proportion of their income on electricity than the rich.
Electricity lifts people out of poverty and improves their health and standards of living. Yet 1.3-billion of the world’s people don’t have access to it. And more than half of them are in sub-Saharan Africa, writs Mercè Labordena.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Hiding behind the Competition Tribunal’s skirts is becoming an increasingly popular management defence against hostile takeovers.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Mobile networks can continue to pocket the money their customers paid for data that was not used within a month thanks to Cell C’s legal attack on the regulator.
Blame #CellC next time your mobile data bundle expires, or you get charged exorbitant out-of-bundle rates. #ConsumersBeware #DataMustFall #Icasa will fight court bid by Cell C to postpone new data regulations https://t.co/fKQJLRv12m via @businesstechSA— Jacques Rentzke (@JacquesRentzke) June 8, 2018
