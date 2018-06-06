EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How did economists get SA’s shocking GDP figure so wrong?
Just five out of almost 700 state hospitals meet basic standards, and Mzwanele Manyi is ‘quietly confident’ he will get his Afro Worldview channel a MultiChoice slot
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Only five out of 696 state-owned hospitals and clinics received pass marks from the Office of Health Standards Compliance in 2017.
Afro Worldview, as ANN7 has been rebranded by Mzwanele Manyi following his acquisition of the TV station from the Gupta family, is "quietly confident that MultiChoice will do the right thing" and renew its contract.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Hilary Joffe provides some reasons the economists’ consensus of a 0.5% GDP decline was so far off the actual 2.2% crash reported by Statistics SA on Tuesday.
Portugal, where a €500,000 property investment offers its so-called "golden visa" applicants rights of residency, now records that just behind Brazilians, South Africans constitute the second-highest number of applicants, writes Tony Leon.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) could emerge as a 50% partner alongside Glencore in a joint bid for Chevron SA’s $900m worth of assets, which include a refinery and a network of 800 Caltex service stations in two countries.
Last week, the Hawks raided the offices of MTN and the network operator’s lawyers, Webber Wentzel, to look for evidence of corruption related to MTN’s 2005 Iranian deal.
I rarely tweet, but this attack on Ismail Momoniat must be countered. Momo is one of the finest civil servants that the country has produced. I challenge those attacking him to subject themselves to lifestyle audits. His critics have something to hide.— Kuben Naidoo (@KubenNaidoo2) June 6, 2018
For some reason, EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu is extremely upset that R7.5bn worth of government pension money did not go to Iqbal Surve’s Sagarmatha Technologies, and thinks Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat is somehow to blame.
Momoniat’s role in clamping down on corruption in Limpopo may also have left some EFF leaders bitter. The party’s attacks on Momoniat include a statement on the party’s website saying: "Key economic institutions in the Cabinet and the state are led by minorities because the ANC spreads a notion that black African brothers and sisters are incapable of running the economy."
"I want him to know that the Guptas tried to get rid of me and he too will not succeed," was Momoniat’s reply to Shivambu.
Very visual
Graph of the day
The fortunes of the world’s 40 largest mining companies are looking up, according to a new report from PwC.
