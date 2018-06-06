EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How did economists get SA’s shocking GDP figure so wrong?

For some reason, EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu is extremely upset that R7.5bn worth of government pension money did not go to Iqbal Surve’s Sagarmatha Technologies, and thinks Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat is somehow to blame.

Momoniat’s role in clamping down on corruption in Limpopo may also have left some EFF leaders bitter. The party’s attacks on Momoniat include a statement on the party’s website saying: "Key economic institutions in the Cabinet and the state are led by minorities because the ANC spreads a notion that black African brothers and sisters are incapable of running the economy."

"I want him to know that the Guptas tried to get rid of me and he too will not succeed," was Momoniat’s reply to Shivambu.