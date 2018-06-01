EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa lauds lessons from Madiba and Deng Xiaoping
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Jacob Zuma has something to say about state capture, and it is this: we’ve been using it all wrong.
There is no epidemic of farm murders, after all. The number of recent farm attacks has almost halved from the highest recorded number of 1‚069 in 2001-02.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Thuli Madonsela comments on a recent "unjust" court judgement and says one of her lowest points as public protector was when a soldier’s house was auctioned by a bank, despite his plea that as soon as the army gave him his delayed pension pay-out, he would pay the outstanding debt.
Natasha Marrian says it is no coincidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa identifies with Deng Xiaoping, who returned to the political stage in China after being imprisoned during the cultural revolution.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) elbows out Shiva Uranium rescue practitioners. As a major creditor, the IDC felt the asset was not being fully managed by the practitioners and the relationship between the two has broken down.
Sibanye has made it clear that a rights issue is not an option. Instead, it is considering options of raising up to $500m from a streaming transaction.
So much for any change in the Herald since the election date was declared in ongoing violation of both section 61(4) of the Constitution & also section 160J of the Electoral Act. The Chronicle is no better - just a brazen propaganda rag of the ruining... https://t.co/pUmGVGRFfQ— David Coltart (@DavidColtart) June 1, 2018
