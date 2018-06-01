Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa lauds lessons from Madiba and Deng Xiaoping

01 June 2018 - 12:38 Wilson Johwa
ICON: Nelson Mandela. Picture: SOWETAN
ICON: Nelson Mandela. Picture: SOWETAN

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Jacob Zuma has something to say about state capture, and it is this: we’ve been using it all wrong.

There is no epidemic of farm murders, after all. The number of recent farm attacks has almost halved from the highest recorded number of 1‚069 in 2001-02.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Thuli Madonsela comments on a recent "unjust" court judgement and says one of her lowest points as public protector was when a soldier’s house was auctioned by a bank, despite his plea that as soon as the army gave him his delayed pension pay-out, he would pay the outstanding debt.

Natasha Marrian says it is no coincidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa identifies with Deng Xiaoping, who returned to the political stage in China after being imprisoned during the cultural revolution.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) elbows out Shiva Uranium rescue practitioners. As a major creditor, the IDC felt the asset was not being fully managed by the practitioners and the relationship between the two has broken down.

Sibanye has made it clear that a rights issue is not an option. Instead, it is considering options of raising up to $500m from a streaming transaction.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
DStv set to go the way of the dinosaurs
Opinion
2.
TIM COHEN: Why SA must embrace Elon Musk and his ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Cyril Ramaphosa's lessons from ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
ROB ROSE: A bitter feud is brewing at Steinhoff
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
EDITORIAL: NPA's state-capture setbacks are ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.