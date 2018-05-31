Opinion / Columnists

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Gold-diggers attracted by KZN’s own ‘egoli’

Nkandla residents reject ANC despite Jacob Zuma’s efforts, and it’s not over yet between Murray & Roberts and Aton

31 May 2018 - 11:58 Wilson Johwa and Robert Laing
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

Gold rush as thousands seek their fortune at KwaZulu-Natal’s "Marikana".

Nkandla residents reject ANC despite canvassing by Jacob Zuma.

Rob Rose argues that while many South Africans were hurt by the Steinhoff collapse, the hardest hit were those within former CEO Marcus Jooste’s inner circle.

Disturbingly, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and the Treasury, which in 2016 supported full disclosure of the Public Investment Corporation’s investments and made possible the first disclosure on the unlisted portfolio, have endorsed the position of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) that disclosure should be at its discretion.

Constitutional Court reserves judgment in Woolworths labour dispute. A union argued that the retailer failed to consider alternatives to dismissal or not accepting the terms of a conversion to flexitime in 2012.

It’s not over yet between Murray & Roberts and German-based investment company Aton.

