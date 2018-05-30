Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma knocks on people’s doors for the ANC in Nkandla

DA-led coalition on the skids in Joburg, and foreign policy has barely made a difference to solving SA’s domestic problems, Gerrit Olivier argues

30 May 2018 - 12:06 Wilson Johwa
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Jacob Zuma hits the campaign trail in Nkandla where the IFP has run the local municipality.

DA-led coalition on the skids in Johannesburg as EFF votes against Herman Mashaba’s budget.

The fundamental truth is that "foreign policy begins at home", argues Gerrit Olivier, concluding that SA’s foreign policy has barely made a difference to solving our pressing domestic problems.

Mangi Tshikomba argues that MultiChoice should abandon its plans for a new DStv streaming service as this is likely to be money down the drain.

Spar says its local sales would have been higher were it not for the listeriosis outbreak. Even then, sales in its home market were boosted by Spar’s acquisition of pharmaceutical wholesaler S Buys.

From Pepkor to Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), to Pepkor again.

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.